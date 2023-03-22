The Ukrainian military destroyed the enemy's 'Strela-10' vehicle-mounted SAM system in the south (video)

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian "Strela-10" vehicle-mounted SAM system in the south. Ukrainian defenders also managed to eliminate one unit of floating transporter PTS.

Drones were used to destroy enemy equipment. This was reported on the Special Operations Forces Facebook page.

"In the southern direction, during the reconnaissance of the area, the operators of one of the units of the Special Operations Forces discovered camouflaged positions of the occupiers' equipment," the message says.

It is noted that the soldiers used drones "with drops" and destroyed enemy SAMs and PTS.

The video shows how the UAV operator detected enemy equipment. Then the fighter starts dropping grenades one by one, burning the occupiers' combat vehicle.

There is no information on the losses of the invaders' personnel. The exact time and place of the destruction of the Russian equipment are not disclosed for security reasons.

Recall that earlier, the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armored personnel carrier in one night.

