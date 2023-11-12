Azov fighters dismantle the latest Ironia-M surveillance system for spare parts with FPV drone (video)

In one of the frontline areas, fighters from the Azov Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed the latest enemy optoelectronic surveillance system "Ironia-M". Its cost exceeds 50 thousand dollars.

The video of the liquidation was posted on social media. It is noted that this equipment was used by the Russian occupiers to collect information about the movements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

To destroy the reconnaissance equipment, the Azovs used an FPV drone.

"Intelligence of the Azov Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine discovered an expensive enemy optoelectronic surveillance system "Ironia-M". As a result of a successful attack with FPV drones, the Azovs destroyed the complex and deprived the enemy of the opportunity to collect information about the movements, equipment and personnel of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the video description reads.

The Ironia-M optoelectronic surveillance system was developed in Russia and is in service with the Russian Armed Forces. It is designed to conduct surveillance and collect information about the area, including the detection of various objects.

The complex consists of the following main elements:

The main optoelectronic unit with a video camera, thermal imager, laser rangefinder

An information processing system that allows determining the coordinates of targets and transmitting data about them to the command post.

The system is capable of surveillance in any weather and at any time of the day. It can detect targets at a distance of up to 10 km.

This equipment can detect targets at long distances, both during the day and at night. This allows military commanders to receive accurate information about the situation on the battlefield.

The system is autonomous and does not require connection to external power sources. This allows it to be used in any conditions.

