DIU and Navy soldiers planted Ukrainian flag in Crimea: video of night raid appears

On the night of 24 August, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted an operation with the support of the Navy in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Special forces on boats landed on the shore near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

While performing the task, the Ukrainian defenders clashed with the occupier's units. As a result, the enemy suffered losses among its personnel and destroyed enemy equipment. Also, the national flag of Ukraine flew again in the Ukrainian Crimea.

All goals and objectives were achieved. At the end of the special operation, Ukrainian defenders left the scene without losses.

Video of the day

The occupation administration of Crimea has not commented on the events, despite massive appeals from local residents. The only message is about the alleged "destruction of ammunition according to the established schedule".

The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to assist the occupiers in destroying ammunition, equipment and manpower.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian military landed in Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the special operation.