Soldiers of the 53rd Brigade destroy a column of enemy vehicles (video)

Ukrainian troops stopped a convoy of enemy vehicles in one of the frontline areas. In particular, our defenders destroyed an occupier's tank.

Soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh were engaged in the elimination of the enemy. This was reported on the brigade's Facebook page.

"We continue to remove various trash from the Ukrainian land," the post reads.

The video shows the movement of a column of enemy vehicles. At some point, the Ukrainian military strikes and neutralises a tank.

The Russian equipment begins to burn, and the occupiers try to flee the area. However, as the soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade pointed out, the infantry did not manage to get far.

The exact number of occupants destroyed, the time and place of the elimination of enemy equipment are not disclosed for security reasons.

We would like to remind you that the Ukrainian military knocked the Wagner members out of the trenches near Bakhmut. The fighters of the 3rd Battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade managed to do this in close combat.

