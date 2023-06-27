Soldiers of the 32nd Brigade tracked down and destroyed the point from which the occupiers launched drones (video)

In one of the frontline areas, Ukrainian troops tracked down where the occupiers were hiding their drone control centre. It was neutralised by an accurate mortar shot.

The video of the elimination of the enemy location was filmed by an aerial reconnaissance drone. The strike was carried out by soldiers of the 32nd separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Video of the day

It is noted that intelligence spotted the enemy's point, and thanks to a mortar team, it was defeated. The footage shows how one of the occupants almost flew into the sky after the explosion.

Earlier, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the "Tavria" operational and strategic group of troops, reported significant successes of the Defence Forces in the Tavria sector. According to him, missile and artillery units of the Tauride Defence Forces completed up to a thousand firing missions over the past day.

Almost four Russian companies and 15 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed.

