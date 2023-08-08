Soldiers of the 31st Brigade make a 'fiery show' of cluster munitions for the occupiers (video)

Ukrainian soldiers from the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a D-30 howitzer crew of Russian militants. Our soldiers first used high-explosive shells and finished off the enemy with cluster munitions.

A video of the liquidation of the occupants was posted on the Facebook page of the 31st separate mechanised brigade.

It is noted that aerial reconnaissance men from a drone spotted where the enemy hid its D-30 howitzer. The coordinates were obtained by the soldiers working on the M109L howitzer.

"First, we "fry" it with high-explosive shells, then a few cluster shells add spice to the "dish"," the soldiers of the 31st Brigade joke.

"Our fighters are doing a great job with the M109L, and the cluster munitions make a real fiery show where the Russians burn brighter than the sun. Correction: 116th Battalion of the 110th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," our defenders commented on the video.

