Fighters of the 30th and 45th brigades destroyed a rare Russian radar 'Repyashok' (video)

The Ukrainian military managed to destroy the rare Russian radar station "Repyashok". As of January 2023, the occupiers have released only 11 such radars.

The elimination of enemy equipment took place in one of the areas of the front. This was reported in the press service of OK "Pivnich".

"Reconnaissance officers of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozky discovered the enemy radar "Repyashok" and provided coordinates to the neighbors from the 45th separate artillery brigade. An accurate M777 shot - and the target was destroyed," the message says.

It is noted that the occupiers use radar to detect Ukrainian drones. "Repyashok" was to be adopted by the Russian army in 2022.

In the video, you can see how an artillery projectile arrives at the location of the occupiers' radar. The exact time and place of destruction of enemy equipment are not reported for security reasons.

We will remind you that earlier the Ukrainian military conducted a number of successful counterattacks near Bakhmut and "struck" the enemy. The fighters of the 3rd separate assault brigade were engaged in the elimination of the enemy.

