Soldiers of the 30th Brigade eliminated a hiding place with occupants using a drone (video)

The Ukrainian military neutralised two occupants who were trying to set up their positions. To do this, the Ukrainian defenders dropped a grenade from a drone.

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi were engaged in the destruction of the enemy position. The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page.

"Deployment on our land is explosive for the occupiers," the statement reads.

As noted by the Ukrainian military, the elimination of the enemies took place in the area of Bakhmut.

Video of the day

The video shows two occupants trying to equip a position. The next moment, a drone drops a grenade directly on the enemy's heads.

As a result of the explosion, one of the Russians seems to have suffered a concussion. He is lying on the ground and trying to pull his helmet over his head, which has come off a little.

The other occupier is trying to get close to his colleague, but cannot get to his feet, so he is rolling on the ground.

There is no information on whether the enemies were killed. The exact time and place are not disclosed for security reasons.

As reported earlier, the SBU Special Forces destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armoured personnel carrier overnight.

