Fighters of the 28th OMBr organized a 'fiery Monday' for Russians (video)

Soldiers from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after The Knights of the Winter Campaign liquidated the warehouse of engineering ammunition of the Russian militants. The work of the gunners was caught on video.

Fighters of the 28th OMBr posted footage taken from a drone on the brigade's Facebook page - aerial reconnaissance captured the enemy's engineering munitions warehouse. After the transfer of the coordinates of the artillery, the reserves of the Russians were significantly reduced. It is not clear whether the enemy interveners were killed during the attack on the warehouse

Soldiers from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after The Knights of the Winter Campaign liquidated the warehouse of engineering ammunition of the Russian militants. The work of the gunners was caught on video.

Video of the day

Fighters of the 28th OMBr posted footage taken from a drone on the brigade's Facebook page - aerial reconnaissance captured the enemy's engineering munitions warehouse. After the transfer of the coordinates of the artillery, the reserves of the Russians were significantly reduced. It is not clear whether the enemy interveners were killed during the attack on the warehouse.

Read also: Tankers of the 92nd brigade helped the infantry destroy the enemy near Bakhmut

"Our gunners are sure that the way you start the week is the way you will spend it. That's why Mondays are especially "flamboyant" for the occupiers," our defenders commented on this video.

The other day, the Knights of the Winter Campaign conducted an operation to destroy the enemy infantry in the shelter:

We will remind you that earlier the Ukrainian military conducted a number of successful counterattacks near Bakhmut and "struck" the enemy. The fighters of the 3rd separate assault brigade were engaged in the elimination of the enemy.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!