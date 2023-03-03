Fighters of the 105th Independent Brigade repelled an enemy attack near Bakhmut and and took prisoners (video))

Soldiers of the 105th Independent Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack and managed to capture five Russian invaders near Bakhmut. Among the prisoners was a Russian with Ukrainian roots.

The fighters of the 105th Independent Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces posted a video with captured Russians on their Facebook page. Now the exchange fund has been replenished.

Video of the day

"The servicemen of the Brigade repelled the enemy attack during the assault on Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut. Five occupiers were taken prisoner. As it turned out later, there was a Russian among the prisoners, whose father was from Ternopil," the defenders said.

When they asked a Russian soldier why he was fighting against Ukrainians, he answered: "because my mother is Russian."

Earlier, Ukrainian defenders in the eastern direction tracked down the Russian invaders who were setting up their positions from a drone. The enemy was eliminated with an accurate drone strike.

