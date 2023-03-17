Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian military personnel shot down an enemy Su-25 near Bakhmut. They used a Piorun man-portable air defence system.

The successful strike was carried out by fighters of the air defence unit of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss". The video of the downing of the Russian aircraft was posted on the Facebook page of the Separate Mountain Assault Brigade.

"A Russian Su-25 aircraft was shot down by an air defence unit of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" over the village of Berestove from a Polish Piorun air defence system. The range is 2-3 km. I am grateful to my Polish friends for their constant help. Glory to Ukraine," the statement reads.

The video shows a Ukrainian military firing a shot from an MANPADS. The projectile hit the aircraft, causing it to crash.

The exact time and number of occupants killed was not reported.

