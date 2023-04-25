'Battle for the last road': Ukrainian military show battles with occupants for Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian troops are heroically holding the defense of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Soldiers from the 3rd Assault Brigade are taking part in the battle for the city.

Ukraine's defenders are fighting for the only paved road to the city. This was reported on the brigade's Telegram channel.

"The battle for the last road. The task is to storm the enemy and gain control of the "road of life". This is the only paved road to Bakhmut. The conditions of the assault are difficult, the enemy is blocking communication, and the fighting is taking place in wet earthen trenches. The 1st assault battalion of the Third Assault Brigade is carrying out the assault," the statement reads.

The video shows how the Ukrainian military is repelling the invaders in extremely difficult conditions. The attack aircraft managed to eliminate more than ten occupants using drones, grenades, and automatic weapons.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar told what is happening in the Bakhmut sector and explained the tactics used by the occupiers.

