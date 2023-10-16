The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine often takes part in various special operations against Russian invaders himself. Once he forced 19 occupants to surrender. He simply used a walkie-talkie to do so.

The commander of the man-portable air defense system group of the Artan special unit, Oleksandr "Lutyi" told RBC-Ukraine about this incident.

According to him, the Main Directorate of Intelligence's special forces often work on missions where the enemy significantly outnumbers them. And sometimes the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence himself goes on special operations.

"Lutyi" said that once Budanov, when an assault group of Russians wanted to leave the combat zone, "literally in a personal conversation, just by talking on the radio, forced 19 Russians to surrender."

"This is incredible strength of spirit. Everyone felt such a moral boost when they heard the voice of our boss. Most of us did not realize that the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence was with us in our sector," said the "Artan" fighter.

"Lyutyi" gave details of several special operations of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, noting that each of them "is a great effort and, unfortunately, losses."

"Therefore, when someone says that Ukrainian soldiers at the front are not moving as fast or not as fast, it is primarily because it is important for us to save as many lives as possible," added Oleksandr.

