The blogger showed how to boil eggs so that they are easy to peel and do not stick to the shell

Peeling a hard-boiled egg so it doesn't stick to the shell can be a challenge. However, one blogger has revealed a life hack for getting "perfect eggs".

The blogger, under the nickname smallbizcassie, shared the video on TikTok. First of all, you need to take the eggs out of the fridge so that they reach a room temperature.

Then you need to tap the shell at the bottom of the egg with a spoon until you hear a cracking sound. This is the sound of the membrane separating from the shell.

Read also: British chef explained why you should not store raw eggs in the refrigerator

You gently tap the eggs rather than breaking the shell. I poured that much water into the pot to cover the eggs and then put the lid on and brought it to a boil," she noted.

The blogger turned off the heat and let the eggs stand in the pot under the lid for about 15 minutes. After taking the eggs out, she started peeling the shells and the lifehack worked.

Who likes liquid yolk, and who on the contrary - as thick as possible. Therefore, UAportal shares the secrets of how long to cook eggs and how.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!