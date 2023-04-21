Blogger Ramina Eskhakzai called Klopotenko a 'hypocrite': what happened

Ukrainian video blogger, author, and host of the YouTube channel "Rumors" Ramina Eskhakzai has rejected her subscribers' idea to invite famous chef Yevhen Klopotenko for an interview.

This became known from her post on Instagram. In the story, she showed a suggestion from her fans to invite Klopotenko to visit her channel and replied that this would not happen.

One of her followers responded to her question "Who do you want to see me?" by saying that she should invite Klopotenko, "who has made a cool contribution to culture and media in our tradition." The blogger replied: "Absolutely. I'm coming, my hair is back. He's a typical hypocrite".

To this response, she attached a photo published by Yevhen Klopotenko, showing Ramina next to singer Svitlana Loboda. Klopotenko captioned it as follows: "Evolution doesn't matter to Ramina: Interview with Arestovych, interview with Feigin, interview with Loboda. Be careful, it can be contagious."

What is the essence of the conflict between Ramina and Klopotenko?

In September 2022, Ramina Eskhakzai expressed her indignation that singer Svitlana Loboda did not give interviews with Ukrainian journalists and bloggers, but appeared in a video for the Russian journalist's channel.

In March 2023, Ramina posted a photo of herself and Loboda on social media and wrote that she "could not understand Loboda's position before."

The blogger then stated that she had been contacted by the singer's manager and said that "they are ready for an interview." Ramina then promised to ask Loboda "all the unpleasant questions, without any censorship." ⠀

After that, Ramina recorded a video showing how our defenders are training with drones. She mentioned Loboda as if the singer was involved in a donation of 100 thousand UAH.

After Ramina showed a photo of herself with Loboda and publicized their conversation on the YouTube channel "Rumors", she was criticized. Including the Chef Klopotenko. He shared a post from the Kulturna Prachechna Telegram channel, which reported that Ramina had recorded an interview with Loboda in Kyiv. Klopotenko thought it was inappropriate.

Earlier it became known that Loboda was trying to sell her Russian property.

