The blogger named four tricks to help grow beautiful hydrangeas

Although hydrangea is quite an impressive flower, this plant is also known for its difficult care. Gardeners need to make a lot of effort to keep hydrangeas from wilting, especially in pots.

Blogger Kelly Rabon shared her secrets for keeping hydrangeas alive with ease. She posted a video on TikTok.

In her first tip, Keli emphasized that it is important to know where to place hydrangeas, as this plant will not thrive in the sun. Hydrangeas love the warm morning sun and do not like to be exposed to the direct heat of the hot afternoon sun.

It is best to place hydrangeas on the north or south side of the house in the shade of a fence or building so that the flowers can receive sunlight in the early hours. Avoid planting them directly under trees, as this can cause the roots of the trees and flowers to compete for water and other nutrients.

Kelly also explained that it is best to water hydrangeas once or twice a day. Watering hydrangeas in the morning will help them not to wilt in the summer sun. Thus, if you are sure they are in good quality soil, you can prevent waterlogging of these plants.

The blogger added that it is important to add some fertilizer to the water once a week. But the main secret is to spray the flowers every day.

Hydrangeas absorb water through their petals and it is much more effective to refresh them by watering with a spray bottle while they absorb it from the bottom of their roots.

