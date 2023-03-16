Painless and pleasant: how to properly comb your dog's hair

If you are a great owner of your dog and do your best to keep him healthy and happy, then one of the ways you can help your dog feel comfortable and well-groomed is by brushing his coat properly. In this article, we'll go over some tips to help you brush your dog properly and painlessly. Brushing is an important aspect of your dog's care.

Use the right tool. Before you start brushing your dog, you need to determine which tool is best for your dog's breed and coat type. For example, for a long-haired dog, you should use a butterfly or long-bristled comb, while for a short-haired dog, you can use a short-bristled brush. You can ask your vet or groomer for advice on choosing the right tool; Brush regularly. Regular brushing is key to keeping your dog's skin and coat healthy. Brushing helps remove excess hair that can cause excessive sweating and other skin problems. In addition, brushing helps reduce the amount of hair your dog sheds at home. It is recommended that you brush your dog at least once a week; Start with the areas with the lowest coat density. In these areas, it is better to comb out the fine hair, and then move on to areas that are more difficult to comb out; Do not pull the coat. When combing, do not pull your dog's coat. This can be very painful and even traumatic for the animal. If you come across tangles, try to comb them out with a comb or butterfly instead of pulling them out; Be careful around sensitive areas. When brushing, be careful around sensitive areas such as your dog's ears, eyes and nose. Don't press too hard on these areas and don't brush too close to the skin; Use affection and praise. Your dog needs to feel loved and valued, even while being brushed. Praise your dog to encourage him and keep him in a positive mood. Reward your dog for his patience and calm behaviour; Consult a professional. If you have any doubts about grooming your dog, consult a professional. Veterinary clinics and groomers offer dog grooming services, and their services can be helpful, especially for those with dogs with long coats or breeds that require special grooming.

General tips for caring for your dog's coat:

Bathe your dog regularly, using shampoos formulated specifically for dogs;

The various costs of grooming your dog may depend on the breed of dog and the condition of its coat. Be prepared for the fact that some breeds, especially those with long coats, can be quite costly to care for;

Consider cutting your dog's coat if it is heavily raked or excessively shedding. This can reduce the amount of time you need to groom your dog's coat;

Pay attention to your dog's health. An unhealthy dog, or a dog under stress, may have poor coat quality or rake excessively. Make sure your dog is getting enough vitamins, minerals and a good diet. Always consult your vet if you have any problems with your dog's skin or coat;

Encourage your dog to visit the groomer regularly. If you brush your dog yourself, take part in training sessions to gain more knowledge about proper grooming;

Don't forget to take good care of your dog's other body parts, such as eyes, ears and teeth. Regularly cleaning and checking these parts of the body can help prevent serious health problems for your dog.

