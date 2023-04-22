Without flour and eggs: a recipe for healthy banana cookies

Cookies are not always high in calories, but they are also healthy. This option was suggested by the famous Ukrainian chef Andriy Klyus.

On his Instagram blog, he shared a recipe for the most delicious banana cookies. These sweets are very simple and quick to prepare.

Read also: How to make vegan pancakes without eggs and milk

Ingredients for the cookies

2 small bananas;

70 g of oatmeal;

50 g of dried cranberries;

30-50 g of dark chocolate for decoration, you can go all out and find sugar-free chocolate;

30-50 g of seeds, nuts, or a mixture of them for decoration;

salted caramel, if you like it high in calories.

Video of the day

Also read: Stale Easter cake pudding: how to make a Dessert easily

Step-by-step recipe

1. First, peel the bananas and mash them with a fork.

2. Mix the banana mixture with the oatmeal and cranberries, stir, and leave to swell for 10 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees, and at this time form disks from the mass. The cook made 8 pieces.

4. Bake for 20 minutes at 180 degrees. Then take them out and let them cool.

5. Melt the chocolate in a water bath, pour a little in the center of the cookies, and sprinkle with nuts and seeds. Give the chocolate time to harden and enjoy!

As a reminder, bread is one of the most popular foods in the world, but many people may avoid it because of the presence of yeast. Here is a recipe for delicious vegan bread.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!