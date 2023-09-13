Gluten-free: a recipe for bread with three types of flour

This bread is not only delicious, but also healthy. The recipe was provided by Shuba.

Ingredients:

Buckwheat flour - 150 g

Corn flour - 150 g

Rice flour - 150 g

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Salt - 0.5 tsp

Water - 1.5 cups

Chicken egg, large - 1 pc.

Corn oil - 2 tbsp

White sesame seeds - 30 g

Baking powder - 1.5 tsp.

Method of preparation:

Sift three types of flour into a bowl, add salt and sugar.

Add water and knead the dough with a spoon.

Add the corn oil and egg. Stir to combine. Form into a loaf and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake in a 180-degree oven for 50 minutes.

