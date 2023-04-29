'White Wolves' demonstrate effective destruction of Russian strongholds and military equipment (video)

In April of this year, the SBU Special Operations Centre A, fighting in the White Wolf unit, destroyed 21 enemy targets. They shared the footage of their work on social media.

In particular, the special forces eliminated four tanks of Russian militants, including T-90 and T-72. They also destroyed up to a dozen Russian infantry fighting vehicles and an armoured personnel carrier.

The White Wolves also eliminated three enemy strongholds. At the same time, other military vehicles of the Russian invaders were destroyed: a multi-purpose floating armoured personnel carrier, a light armoured multi-purpose towing vehicle (MT-LB), and an Ural truck.

"We continue to work until we achieve complete victory," our soldiers added.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops effectively destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in the Bakhmut sector. Soldiers of the 56th Separate Mariupol Motorised Infantry Brigade and soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade were engaged in the elimination of enemy military equipment.

