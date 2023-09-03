A car mechanic with 11 years of experience told at what level the fuel level in the car tank should be kept

A mechanic with 11 years of experience has revealed a little-known fuel life hack that can help drivers save money when refueling. Jeremy from Gasholes Garage shared this useful tip in his YouTube video, emphasizing the importance of caring for the fuel system of a car.

He advised viewers to keep the car's tank at least a quarter full, rather than waiting until it is completely empty. Jeremy explained that the fuel in the tank performs more functions than just powering the engine, writes The Sun

"Do not use the fuel in the car to the end. If you do that all the time, you'll burn out the fuel pump," he warned.

Explaining this advice, Jeremy pointed out that the fuel in the tank actually serves as a coolant for the fuel pump. If the pump is running on an empty tank, it overheats much more and can fail faster.

The mechanic recommended keeping the tank at least a quarter full as much as possible. If you have a quarter of a tank and if you have any problems, you can just get in the car and drive away.

However, there is an exception to this rule - these are cases when the car will be parked for a long period of time. In such cases, it is recommended to drain the fuel, especially for diesel engines, as the fuel can explode if left unused for a long time.

