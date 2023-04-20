russia strikes a residential building in Vuhledar: an entire entrance is destroyed (photos)

Occupants shelled a residential building in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast. As a result of the airstrike, an entire staircase of the apartment block collapsed, and people were trapped under the rubble. A woman was rescued from the rubble. This was reported by the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Cossacks on its Facebook page.

"This is Vuhledar and the consequences of a Russian air strike on a residential building. A residential building! A building where civilians cherished the hope of surviving this war. Instead of hope, there are only ruins... and lost lives of civilians. Destruction and death is all the Russians are capable of," the statement reads.

Due to the absence of the State Emergency Service in the city, the rubble was dismantled by the military and local residents, without special equipment.

On the night of April 18, Russian militants launched a missile attack on Sloviansk (Donetsk region), and also used Shahed kamikaze drones. Mykolaiv region was also attacked.

