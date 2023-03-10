Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation delivered a devastating blow to Russian positions: video

Army aircraft delivered a powerful attack from helicopters on Russian positions. Ukrainian pilots continue to bring Ukraine's victory closer.

The video was published by the 16th Army Aviation Brigade on social media. They noted that they were working where they were needed.

"We are where we are needed! Together to Victory!" reads the message on the Brigade's Facebook page.

Video of the day

Recall that the 8th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion showed the sniper strike of the Russian trench. Artillery worked together with aerial reconnaissance and captured everything on camera.

Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed the Russian heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok". For this, the fighters of the Center of Special Operations "A" used an FPV drone.

