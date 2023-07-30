Drone attack in Moscow: an explosion in a 50-storey business center, windows shattered (photos, video)

On the night of July 30, several explosions occurred in Moscow. Eyewitnesses reported damage to the Moscow City skyscraper at 10c2 Presnenskaya Embankment, which houses the offices of several Russian ministries and agencies.

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said that Moscow was attacked by drones and that two towers of Moscow City were damaged.

"The facades on two office towers of Moscow City have been slightly damaged. No one was injured," he said.

According to Russian media, several federal ministries were located in one of the attacked buildings. In particular, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Social media showed how a blast wave blew out the documents of the Ministry of Digital Development, which is located in Moscow City.

Eyewitnesses reported that the first drone fell on the IQ Kvartal tower at 3:20. Then the work of air defense was heard. At 4:10, a second explosion was reported in the skyscraper. The drone hit the Oko-2 business center.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Ukrainian drones "attempted to attack Moscow" that night. One of them was shot down by air defense in the Odintsovo district. The other two were suppressed by electronic warfare forces and crashed in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the moment the drone hit the Moscow City tower was caught on video:

