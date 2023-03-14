Astrologers named the most narcissistic and selfish zodiac signs

Some people seem to be very confident in themselves and their value, but only on the surface. They simply don't like to be contradicted or have a different opinion imposed on them.

Endowed with a formidable charm, it's hard not to notice them as soon as they step onto the floor of the room. Astrologers told us which zodiac signs are the most narcissistic and selfish.

Leo

This is a sign that is especially proud of its pride, and it is not surprising that there are a large number of egoists and narcissists among the personalities born under its constellation. Leo simply cannot go unnoticed, starting with his presence, his way of expressing himself and even his gait.

It is a sign that likes to show off and is very conscious of both its magnetism and its charisma. One of his most unpleasant disadvantages for those close to them is that this sign is also picky, very demanding and easily moody. He rarely puts himself in the shoes of others. Leos often remain closed to criticism.

Libra.

People are in constant search of harmony and justice. However, this very tendency can sometimes lead them to adopt an attitude that can make life difficult for others. Narcissism and selfishness are on the agenda with, as a result, perfectionism that sabotages their relationships with others.

Despite their desire to help others, Libras can give in to a bad personality trait, namely the desire to be the main character in every story they find themselves in. They like to flaunt what they think makes them different from others. But this should not be confused with a sense of superiority.

Scorpio

Outbursts of selfishness are an integral part of their arsenal of character traits. When the egoism of this sign takes on disproportionate proportions, it becomes ruthless and even particularly vengeful. Scorpio's revenge is so cold that his victims will be scarred for life by his sensational response.

People born under this sign are capable of manipulation, but they are also charming and endowed with an intelligence that can be considered above average. While Scorpio natives are generous and caring people, their narcissism remains omnipresent.

