Artillery destroyed a Russian truck at night in a forest belt (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to destroy occupants' weapons and equipment in various parts of the frontline. In particular, soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian truck at night.

The defenders of Ukraine struck with D-30 howitzers. This was reported on the brigade's Facebook page.

It is noted that the adjustments were carried out by the 116th Battalion of the 110th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the video, you can see how the occupiers' truck moves through the forest at night and then stops among the trees to hide. Aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of the Russians and transmitted the coordinates.

The following footage shows a precise hit on the target, which caused the truck to explode. The time and location of the destruction of the Russian vehicle is not disclosed for security reasons.

