The Ukrainian military continues to defend Ukrainian land from Russian invaders and effectively destroy the enemy. So, the 8th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion showed a sniper hit in a Russian trench.

The video was published on Telegram channel of the 8th Separate Battalion, a unit of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The artillery worked together with aerial reconnaissance.

Thanks to coordinated work, the enemy's manpower, who had even dug in, was destroyed. Probably, the Russians did not expect such a "gift" from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed the Russian "Solntsepyok" heavy flamethrower system. For this purpose, the fighters of the Center of Special Operations "A" used an FPV drone.

