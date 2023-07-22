Artillery destroyed a Russian T-80 tank with a powerful strike (video)

The Ukrainian military is systematically destroying Russian heavy equipment in various parts of the frontline. In particular, soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an occupant T-80 tank.

Target reconnaissance was carried out by soldiers of the 57th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostyantyn Hordiyenko. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Chief Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

"A devastating fire defeat of the enemy. It was carried out by artillerymen of the 45th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine following the results of target reconnaissance conducted by the soldiers of the 57th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostyantyn Hordiyenko," the statement said.

In the video, you can see how aerial reconnaissance men discovered the location of the occupiers' tank. The following shots show a precise artillery strike, which caused the Russian military equipment to catch fire.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the T-80 tank is not disclosed for security reasons.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counter-offensive is progressing slowly. According to him, the main issue is the price of victory. He also explained why the start of the counter-offensive was postponed.

