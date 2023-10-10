Artillery effectively destroyed occupants' warehouse and anti-tank gun in Svatove sector (video)

Ukrainian border guards help the military to destroy the equipment of the Russian invaders in various parts of the frontline. In particular, fighting is taking place in the Svatove sector.

Soldiers of the "Steel Border" eliminated an anti-tank gun and a warehouse. This was reported on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

"Aimed BOOM. Artillerymen of the "Steel Frontier" are destroying a warehouse and an enemy anti-tank gun in the Svativ direction," the message says.

During the reconnaissance, the soldiers discovered the occupiers' warehouse, where they had placed an anti-tank gun. As a result of the precise work of the artillerymen of the 15th mobile border guard detachment, the enemy's depot, along with the anti-tank gun, was successfully destroyed.

In the video you can see the spectacular work of the artillerymen. In the following shots, you can see a plume of thick black smoke. The exact time and place of the cannon's destruction is not disclosed for security reasons.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence disclosed details of the special operation "Barynya", as a result of which a Russian officer lured 11 Russian soldiers into captivity.

