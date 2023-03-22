Artillerists mercilessly destroyed occupants' assault groups in Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to fight in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Our defenders are holding back Russian assaults and constant attacks and pushing the enemy back.

The 44th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how they mercilessly destroyed the occupiers' assault groups in Bakhmut. The video was published on the Brothers in Arms ("Брати по зброї") Telegram channel.

Read also: Morning starts with coffee and fire - attack aircraft soldiers show their day at the front near Bakhmut

Video of the day

We would like to note that the Bakhmut sector is still one of the hottest on the frontline. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are working tirelessly for victory and peace in our homes.

We would like to remind you that the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade demonstrated how to fight on M-113 and YPR-765 armoured personnel carriers in the Bakhmut sector.

In addition, the 17th Separate Tank Brigade of Kryvyi Rih named after Kostyantyn Pestushko is constantly destroying enemies for the sake of victory and peace in our homes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!