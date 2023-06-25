Soldiers from the 43rd Brigade at the frontline tracked down the location of the latest Russian "Ptitselov" anti-aircraft missile system and destroyed it with artillery.

The video of the destruction of enemy equipment was posted online. It is noted that the "Ptitselov" was destroyed by soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Tryasyl.

It is noted that the location of the enemy's system was tracked down using a "Poseidon" UAV, which transmitted the exact coordinates to the artillery.

The 43rd Brigade destroyed it with a German "Panzerhaubitze 2000" artillery.

For reference: The H10 "Poseidon" is an advanced reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle developed by Swarmly. Its main function is to provide high altitude surveillance and important data to artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military and political observer at the Information Resistance group, the H10 "Poseidon" is one of the most technologically advanced drones in its class. It is equipped with two cameras that have a 40x zoom, which allows for detailed surveillance. In addition, this aircraft has a low thermal signature, which makes it almost invisible to radars and thermal imagers. It is also well protected from extreme conditions and interference.

Even under the influence of Russian electronic warfare, the H10 "Poseidon" is able to continue its flight in a given direction and transmit important video information. This unmanned aerial vehicle is highly resistant to electronic interference, which gives it an advantage in military operations compared to other drones that may be vulnerable to such effects.

