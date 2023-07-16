Fragrant and delicate: how to make lavender honey

This honey can be used to sweeten tea and other drinks, in cooking and baking. It is quite expensive to buy, so we suggest making it yourself.

Ingredients:

Honey - 200 g

Lavender - 1 tsp.

Method of preparation.

Pour the honey into a small saucepan and add the dried lavender. Heat, but do not bring to a boil. Simmer for 20 minutes, then remove from heat.

Pour into a jar and close the lid.

After a week, reheat the honey and strain it. Keep it in a dark place.

