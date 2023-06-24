Russian army used attack helicopters to fire on Wagner's convoy: some of them were shot down (video)

The Wagner PMC allegedly shot down a Russian helicopter that attacked a convoy of their vehicles in the Voronezh region. One of the Wagner assault units was fired upon by helicopters on the Moscow highway.

This was reported by Tsaplienko's telegram channel.

The Wagner PMC units are all intact, the helicopter was destroyed and is burning in a forest plantation.

The head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, threatened that Wagner's men would destroy everything around them if they noticed any threat.

Read also: Putin addresses Russians in connection with the situation around Prigozhin and the Wagnerians (video)

In Kantemyrivsky district of Voronezh region, a plane was reported downed (it is believed to be an An-26). So far, neither the Wagnerites nor the Russian Ministry of Defence have officially commented on this.

Video of the day

A video was also posted online showing the Wagner jetliners using the Pantsyr air defence system. It seems that it is used to shoot down Russian aircraft.

As a reminder, Wagnerites seized the Ministry of Defence in Rostov.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!