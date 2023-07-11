Archaeologists find evidence of the oldest human habitation in North America over 18 thousand years old (photo)

A team of scientists believe they have discovered evidence of human nomadism in Oregon at least 18,000 years ago. This could be proof of the oldest human habitation in North America.

According to the BLM, archaeologist Patrick O'Grady led the team that made the big discovery. Archaeologists found fragments of camel teeth that were originally hidden by volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount St. Helens about 15,000 years ago.

The researchers also found an orange agate scraper with the remains of bison blood. Experts from the BLM said that the "natural layering of rock shelter deposits" indicates that the scrapers date back even further than the volcanic ash and camel teeth.

After conducting a radiocarbon dating analysis, it became known that the teeth date back to 18,250 years ago.

"The identification of 15,000-year-old volcanic ash was a shock, while Tom's 18,000-year-old date on the enamel with stone tools and scales below was even more impressive," the scientists said.

