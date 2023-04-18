Archaeologists in Spain have found an ancient bone tool workshop that may be 20,000 years old

In the cave of El Miron in the north of Spain, archaeologists studied a partition made of stones and found out that it is part of a workshop of Paleolithic bone tools. A partition made of stones at the back of the cave was actually used to make bone tools about 20,000 years ago.

According to Antiquity magazine, the hole in the rock was first discovered in 1903, leading to a series of excavations that have been going on for more than a century. During this time, scientists discovered evidence of the Paleolithic activity of hunter-gatherers. In particular, the "Red Lady of El Miron" was found - a skeleton from the Upper Paleolithic, which was covered with ocher.

As for the cave, pits and other small structures have been found that indicate Palaeolithic domestication, and the partition indicates that they were used to process animal bones and stones to make tools based on the discarded bone material found around the cave.

Scientists say that ancient people processed bones and made various tools and instruments from them.

