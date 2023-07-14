Archaeologists discover Holocaust-era Nazi workshop in Warsaw

Archaeologists, while excavating a former ghetto on Anielwicza Street in Warsaw, Poland, have discovered a former Nazi workshop. It was used to make cutlery.

This find is unique because the workshop is almost completely preserved. The wooden floor and machine bases have been preserved as well, the Jerusalem Post reports.

It is noted that the workshop was used both before and during the Holocaust. This is evidenced by the fact that a German eagle was embroidered on some cutlery.

Read also: A 2500-year-old ship filled with amphorae was found in Greece

"In addition to cutlery, they also made jewelry and emblems. We found, for example, badges of the Jewish organization Dror, which operates in Poland. It was an organization that prepared young people to leave for Palestine, and its members joined the resistance movement during the war and participated in the uprising in the ghetto in Warsaw," the archaeologists said.

Video of the day

The researchers also found a number of other artifacts hidden under the floorboards of the workshop. These were pre-Holocaust "Makovky" candies, fragments of a service badge and a book.

During their work, the archaeologists discovered a fragment of a badge used by employees of the Fiat plant, which opened in 1935.

As a reminder, an early Iron Age burial ground containing rare artifacts was found in Austria.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!