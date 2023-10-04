Scientists have made a fascinating discovery, discovering a new species of panda thanks to ancient bones dating back 5000 years. These bones belonged to an ancient animal that died after falling into a well in modern China. The remains were found hundreds of miles from the places where modern pandas live in the wild today.

This is reported by The Mirror.

One of the scientists said that "these remains belong to a time when pandas were geographically much more widespread than they are today." This type of panda was a "lost species" that went extinct, and later their genetic material mixed with the ancestors of modern pandas. This discovery will help reveal more information about the evolution of these animals.

The found bones were well preserved in a cold and dark well, which allowed scientists to extract DNA. This enabled an international team of researchers to reconstruct the genome and restore the skeleton of this ancient animal. Perhaps this discovery will make an important contribution to the conservation of pandas, as their population in the forests of China is now declining and numbers only about 2000 individuals.

