During archaeological work on the border of Israel and Lebanon, scientists found the lost Church of the Apostles, which was built on the foundations of the house of the Apostles Peter and Andrew. The ruins were found not far from the Sea of Galilee at the site of the approximate location of the fishing village of Bethsaida. According to some Christian sources, it was here where brothers Andrew and Peter were born.

This was reported by the Daily Mail.

A fragment of an inscription was preserved on the ruins, which translates as "In the years of ..., our lord, his holiness, our bishop." These words prove the existence of the church from the Bible, and given that the church was built on the foundation of the house of Peter and Andrew, they also found the place where they lived.

Read also: Researchers found the oldest drawing in Iceland: a stone with a Viking ship (photo)

Video of the day

The remains of a Roman-era settlement were found near the church. In 749, the Church of the Apostles was destroyed by an earthquake.

The Apostle Andrew (Andrew the First-Called) was the first follower of Jesus Christ. After the Resurrection of Christ and His Ascension to heaven, he and the other apostles went to preach Christianity to other nations.

The Apostle Peter was the older brother. He was married and engaded in fishing. Strong and fiery in spirit, he took an influential place among the apostles of Christ.

As a reminder, a military award with a jellyfish head dating back to 1900 was found in northern England.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!