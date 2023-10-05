During archaeological excavations in northern Italy, near the border with Switzerland, an amphora filled with gold coins was discovered.

This is reported by ABCNews.

According to the Italian Ministry of Culture, hundreds of gold coins from the late imperial era of Rome were found in the city of Como. The Ministry released photos of shiny coins that were found in a buried amphora.

Read also: A 1200-year-old temple of Viking gods found in Norway

Minister of Culture Alberto Bonisoli expressed his delight at the findings, noting that the historical and cultural significance of these items is still unknown.

The discovery was made during excavations at the Teatro Cressoni, a former theater in Como that was closed in 1997. The Ministry of Culture reported that these excavations are being carried out in the context of the "restructuring" of the theater, and the exact value of the hundreds of coins found is still unknown.

As a reminder, more than 100 ancient bronze mirrors were found in a mound in Japan.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!