Archaeologists discovered an ancient Mayan scoreboard, which was used during a ball game (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient scoreboard that was used by the Maya during a ball game. The stone disk was found at Chichen Itza, a famous ancient city in Yucatan, Mexico.

The find dates back to the late 800s or early 900s of our era. This is reported by CBS NEWS.

The scoreboard is said to be approximately 12.7 inches in diameter and weighs about 108 pounds. Two players standing with a ball are cut out in the center, and the text around them.

"It's rare to find hieroglyphic writing at this Mayan site, let alone a complete text; it hasn't happened in more than 11 years," the archaeologists said.

One of the characters carved on the stone wears a feathered headdress and a belt that appears to depict a flower believed to be a water lily. He is depicted talking or breathing.

His opponent wears the "snake turban" seen on many figures at Chichen Itza.

