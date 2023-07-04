Archaeologists discover clues to prehistoric smelting workshops in Iran (photo)

Archaeologists have uncovered new evidence of prehistoric metal smelting workshops scattered in the Shahdad region of Kerman Province in southern Iran. Due to its special location and environmental conditions, this area was one of the oldest centres of bronze production.

Researchers have discovered a technical variety of metal relics dating back to the Bronze Age. The development of metalworking in the Shahdad region is largely due to the existence of mines here, Tehran Times reports.

It is noted that the study area of about 131 hectares is located about 1.5 km east of the city of Shahdad on the western edge of the Lut desert. The site is 1750 metres long from northeast to southwest and 750 metres wide from northwest to southeast.

"The team found historical and cultural evidence such as copper smelting residues, copper objects, stone tools and pieces of pottery that date back to early prehistoric times before the onset of urbanisation," the archaeologists said.

Unprocessed pieces of copper ore scattered on the surface of the Shahdad site indicate the easy access of ancient communities to copper sources that were readily available in the nearby mountains in the western Lut desert.

Archaeologists say that, based on the available evidence, the ancient smelting workshops in the Shahdad region date back to the Chalcolithic (Stone and Copper Age) and Bronze Age.

As a reminder, archaeologists in China have discovered a huge area of buildings made of compacted earth, cemeteries and bronze foundries on the Loess Plateau. The discovery dates back to about 3,200 years ago.

