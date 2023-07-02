Archaeologists working at an archaeological site in the ancient city of Troy in Turkey have discovered the remains of a domed oven that is approximately 3700 years old. This new discovery confirms the connection of this legendary city with Anatolian culture, scientists say.

The city of Troy was located on the site of the modern village of Tevfiki in the center of the northwestern province of Çanakkale. Historians estimate the age of the ancient city at about 5500 years.

For many years, researchers have been arguing about the true origin of the Trojans. Now they are inclined to the theory that Troy was founded by representatives of Anatolian culture in the Bronze Age. According to Prof. Rustem Aslan, the head of the excavations, the found dome oven confirms this theory.

Archaeologists plan to conduct further excavations at the site. The oldest domed ovens discovered in Troy date back to about 2000 BC, or about 300 years earlier than the last discovery.

During the excavations, scientists found that Troy was destroyed and rebuilt many times throughout its history. The city survived fires, wars, and earthquakes. Over the past 150 years, archaeologists have discovered a total of 11 layers of settlements, which were numbered from Troy I to Troy XI depending on the order of their discovery.

