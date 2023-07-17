After a severe storm, archaeologists discovered the missing ancient city of Naples, which was previously hidden on the seabed. In the past, this city was an important port and no one knew where exactly it was located.

The city was founded by Julius Caesar, but with the empire's loss of power, it gradually lost its importance and fell into decline. Archaeologist Munir Fantar has been trying to find traces of this lost city for almost 20 years without success. For him, Naples became the biggest mystery he had ever encountered.

Scientists continued their fruitless search until 2013, when the southern Mediterranean Sea was hit by a storm that exposed the seabed off the coast of Nabeul in Tunisia. A few days later, "strange stone structures" were spotted.

Further research showed that these structures consisted of stone blocks, columns, and building foundations. Fantar acknowledged that this discovery stunned archaeologists because they were part of a lost city.

After years of underwater exploration, Fantar and his team were able to recreate the complex of buildings, streets, and a large industrial area of Naples on a map. Further research plans to reveal the city's ultimate importance to the Roman Empire.

