In Shandong province in eastern China, archaeologists have found an ancient craft workshop dating back to the Warring States period (475 BC - 221 BC), when internal conflicts between the first Chinese states were ongoing. It was found in the ruins of the ancient capital of the Zhu Kingdom, which is now known as Zoucheng.

Scientists assume that after the unification of China into one state and after the reign of the first Qin Dynasty (221-207 BC) and then the Han Dynasty (202 BC - 220 AD), this building served as a local administration.

During archaeological excavations at this site, 243 pieces of ceramics, 821 clay seals and blanks for their manufacture with ancient hieroglyphs used by local officials were found.

This discovery will provide an opportunity to study life in the ancient capital during this period in more detail and find out how it has changed over the centuries.

