Italian archaeologists have discovered the remains of a woman who probably belonged to the prototype for the famous portrait of Lisa del Giocondo by Leonardo da Vinci, better known as the Mona Lisa. According to one of the common versions, the Mona Lisa was painted from the face of Lisa Gerardini, the wife of a silk merchant from Florence. Leonardo da Vinci was invited to create a portrait of Lisa when she was pregnant.

This was reported by korespondent.net.

After the death of her husband, Lisa went to the monastery of St. Ursula in Florence. Dying at the age of 63 in July 1542, she was buried in a crypt located under the floor of the abandoned monastery. Archaeologists are currently excavating the site.

Read also: In Norway, a family accidentally found a 1200-year-old Viking grave with jewelry in their yard (photo)

Under the floor of the former monastery, at a depth of about one and a half meters, were found.several bones of the skull, ribs and vertebrae, which probably belonged to a woman, After analyzing the DNA of these bones and comparing them with the remains of Lisa's two children, Bartolomeo and Piero, which were found near the Santissima Annunziata church in Florence, experts will be able to confirm whether these remains belonged to Lisa Gerardini.

If the results are positive, they will carry out a procedure to restore Lisa's real face. This will allow us to find out how this woman's appearance corresponds to the famous portrait of Gioconda by Leonardo da Vinci.

As a reminder, a sealed tomb with the image of Cerberus guarding the underworld was found in Italy.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!