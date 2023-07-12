Archaeologist claims to have found the biblical city of Sodom

Archaeologist Stephen Collins claims to have located the city of Sodom. According to him, this place coincides with the biblical description.

There was also physical evidence on the site, including "glazed" ceramics. This is reported by ChristianHeadlines.

It is noted that the team found mid-Bronze Age ceramics at a site in Jordan that seemed to have been melted by a "flash of heat," thus coinciding with the biblical account that God destroyed Sodom with sulfur and fire.

The archaeological site, known as Tall al-Hamam, is located on the territory of modern Jordan.

"Where was Lot standing when he looked up and said that the whole plane of the Jordan was well irrigated? He was in Bethel and Ai," he said.

Collins said that Tall el-Hammam is located east of Bethel and Ai. Other locations in the region that are thought to be the sites for Sodom do not match the biblical narrative, he added.

"The biblical text led us to this place. We were just guided by geography," the archaeologist added.

