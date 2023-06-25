In Brandenburg, in northeastern Germany, amateur archaeologist Wolfgang Herkt discovered an ancient cache of Celtic coins. These coins were minted more than 2000 years ago and became the first known Celtic gold treasure in the area.

According to Marjanko Pilekić, a numismatist and researcher at the Friedenstein Castle Mint, all the coins found have a curved profile, so they were nicknamed "regenbogenschüsselchen", which means "rainbow" in German. He also suggested that the similar appearance of the coins indicates that they were all hidden at the same time.

A total of 41 gold coins were found, of which 19 are staters, having a diameter of 0.7 inches (2 centimeters) and an average weight of 0.2 ounces (7.3 grams). The other 22 coins have a diameter of 0.5 inches (1.4 centimeters) and an average weight of 0.06 ounces (1.8 grams).

Wolfgang Herkt told reporters that he received permission to conduct archaeological excavations from the landowner back in 2017 when he was working near the village of Beitz. While working, he noticed something shiny and assumed it was a bottle cap. However, upon closer inspection, it turned out to be a Celtic gold coin. After finding 10 more coins, Herkt reported the discovery to the State Archaeological Museum, whose archaeologists found the rest of the treasure.

