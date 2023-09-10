Archaeologists say they have found the lost tomb of Antony and Cleopatra

Egyptian historians believe they are close to uncovering the long-lost tomb of Mark Antony and Cleopatra. Archaeologists believe that they have identified the hidden location of the tomb.

It is there that the leaders are buried together. This was reported by Mirror.

The burial site was finally assessed in the Taposiris Magna region, 30 km (18 miles) from Alexandria. According to Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass, they are buried in the same tomb.

"We are so close to pinpointing the exact location of the tomb; we are on the right track. We know exactly where we need to dig," the researcher added.

It is noted that Cleopatra VII Philopator was the last active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom in Egypt. According to popular belief, she and Mark Antony committed suicide in August 30 BC, when she was 39 years old, by letting a crane bite them.

However, some argue that she was murdered and say that the discovery of her body will help provide evidence to prove it. Mark Antony was a Roman politician and commander. He was assigned to the eastern provinces of Rome, including the client kingdom of Egypt, which was then ruled by Cleopatra.

