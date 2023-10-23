Andre Tan showed a basic wardrobe for fall: photo

Fall is a time to experiment with fashion trends and create stylish looks. However, to avoid spending extra money on fleeting trends, it is important to create a basic wardrobe that will be relevant for many seasons.

Stylist and designer Andre Tan shared his secrets on what to look for when creating a basic wardrobe for fall 2023. "These are the basic things that make a wardrobe comfortable and functional. On which you can then string fashion trends!" he wrote on Instagram.

The first thing to pull out of the closet or buy, says the designer, is a trench coat. This season, trench coats are classic, leather, and with stakes.

Andre Tan also reminded about the relevance of sweaters, cardigans, and jumpers. He advises choosing sweaters made of high-quality knitwear or wool.

Also, this fall season, it is advisable to have knitted and knitted dresses in your wardrobe, which will make every woman look stylish and elegant.

Maxi skirts are also worth a closer look. "Long skirts are perfect for styling, helping to create an elegant, daring, romantic or business look for any event," the stylist said. André Tan added that it is worth choosing long skirts made of leather, or prisoners or knitwear.

Also in the fall of 2023, according to the designer, knitted suits made of soft material will be in trend. And also straight-cut pants. "This fall, pay attention to eco-leather pants," Andre Tan added.

