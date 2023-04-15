Andre Tan named the most relevant clothes for spring 2023 (photo)

With the arrival of spring, everyone probably wants to take off heavy outerwear, hats, and gloves as soon as possible and put on something bright to blend in with nature during its revitalization period. Whatever you want to dress stylishly and fashionably in the spring, the advice of Ukrainian designer Andre Tan will help you.

In his Instagram, a well-known connoisseur of women's fashion showed options for spring bows, which are not difficult to repeat from those things that may be in your wardrobe.

The fashion designer says that embroidered dresses will be in trend. "Just don't say that you don't have anything in your wardrobe with Ukrainian motifs. And if you do, then you need this one. You will definitely not go unnoticed in it. And for our beauties abroad, this is a very cool option to emphasize and show our culture ", says Tan.

According to him, a dress embroidered with Ukrainian ornaments "is already a complete image in itself, so you only need to choose shoes and a handbag." He advises paying attention to white sneakers, ankle boots, or sandals on a small platform.⠀

Also, when it gets warmer, pay attention to dresses with floral prints.

"Lightness and bloom in a dress with such a print are guaranteed to you. The neckline will emphasize all the charms, and the ties on the shoulders will add playfulness. The dress looks so complete that you don't even need additional elements in the image, I would only advise you to wear some minimalistic pendants, earrings, and a bracelet from one set to harmonize everything, and for shoes - light flat sandals or heels in pastel colors," advised Andre Tan.⠀

He says that you need to choose bright images. For example, to wear a red suit with "trendy chain glasses".

"As for shoes, there is a large selection: chunky loafers, sandals with both a rough heel and a thin one, ankle boots, sneakers," he added.⠀

"Casual for every day", in his opinion, can create jeans with a shirt or T-shirt (both white and bright).

"This is a must-have look for any occasion. But what makes this look special are the details. The flag of Ukraine is on the jeans pocket, rolled-up sleeves, and soft fabric. You can complete the look with a neck chain and massive earrings. If you chose a T-shirt, then you can wear a cap or a bandana," advises the fashion expert.

We remind you that this year in spring and summer, you should not take out some things from the closets that could have been fashionable last season. Ukrainian stylist and fashion blogger Alina Mykhaylenko thinks so.

